Every week on WTMJ, the crew on Wisconsin’s Morning News honors and celebrates an ‘Everyday Hero.’ Everyday Heroes are average Jon/Jane Doe’s who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they would be saving a life!

Typically, when the show honors an Everyday Hero, the show will identify someone who is NOT a first-responder. But this week, an exception was made. The show celebrated a Louisville Firefighter who saved the life of a truck driver. The driver’s rig was dangling off a bridge, 100 feet over the Ohio River.

SEE IT: At around noon on Friday, a semi truck was found dangling off the edge of the Second Street Bridge, according to the Louisville Fire Department in Kentucky.



The driver of the semi truck was inside the dangling truck for about 40 minutes before she was safely rescued. pic.twitter.com/hriZdMOm6A — ABC News (@ABC) March 1, 2024

Bryce Carden was repelled down to the cab of the truck, unsure of what he was going to find inside. Luckily, the driver was not seriously injured but was shaken up from the event. Carden said he knew he had to remain calm to make this a success, according to WLKY TV.

