MILWAUKEE – More than a month after a cyberattack left several Ascension Hospital patients in Wisconsin and around the country without access to important medical records, the system says those records are back online at Wisconsin locations.

“Ascension Wisconsin has successfully restored Electronic Health Record access, significantly improving electronic patient documentation in care settings” said Ascenion Wisconsin Senior Director of External Relations Mo Moorman this morning. “This will allow most hospital departments, physician offices and clinics to use electronic documentation, charting, and ordering systems. Patients should see improved efficiencies and wait times. Our team continues to work tirelessly to restore other ancillary technology systems.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ascension data breach impacting Wisconsin patients

Last week, Ascension had been targeting June 14th to have the records back up and available.

Moorman added Monday that Ascension Wisconsin will continue providing updates as the other ancillary systems return to service.

