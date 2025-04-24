MILWAUKEE — An abandoned boat that has been stuck in the sand on Milwaukee’s lakefront for more than six months remains glued to the shore.

But once it’s finally removed, where will the boat’s final resting place ultimately be?

Owner of Jerry’s Silo Marina Jerry Guyer told WTMJ Thursday he had been approached by the Milwaukee Art Museum about acquiring the boat after its removal is complete. “They ​approached ​us ​that ​this ​might ​be ​enough ​of ​an ​icon ​that ​they ​would ​be ​interested ​in ​helping ​us ​get ​it ​over ​to ​them ​when ​we’re ​done.” Guyer told Wisconsin’s Morning News.

In a statement, the art museum refuted Guyer’s claim. “I can say officially say that the Museum did not inquire about acquiring portions of the boat for the collection,” said museum Director of Marketing and Communications Cortney Heimerl.

Crew members from Jerry’s Silo Marine work to make the “Deep Thought” buoyant enough to be hauled off the Milwaukee lakefront. April 23rd, 2025. Image Credit: Nazir Spencer

On Wednesday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced an anonymous donor had come forward offering to pay for the cost of the boat’s removal.

“We ​were ​happy ​to ​work ​with ​Jerry ​and ​connect ​some ​of ​those ​dots ​in ​order ​to ​cover ​the ​cost ​to ​remove, ​this ​boat, ​which ​I ​think ​is ​a ​really ​good ​thing, ​ not ​just ​for ​the ​county, ​but ​for ​the ​city, ​which ​means ​that ​no ​taxpayers ​in ​the ​city ​or ​the ​county ​will ​then ​have ​to ​bear ​the ​brunt ​and ​the ​cost ​of ​removing ​it,” the Mayor said.

Mayor Johnson and Guyer have not commented on who the anonymous donor might be.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson (right) looks on as members of Jerry’s Silo Marina work to remove the boat “Deep Thought” from the Milwaukee lakefront. April 23rd, 2025. Image Credit: Nazir Spencer

The boat is a 33-foot Chris-Craft Roamer, owned by Mississippi residents Richard and Sherry Wells. They purchased it from Manitowoc in October and planned to sail it back to Mississippi, but beached it October 13th after getting stuck in a storm.

The Wells stayed in Milwaukee for a few days to try removing it, then went radio-silent.

The boat has since become a canvass for vandalism, appeared in music videos and become a Google Maps entry called “The Minnow.”

The boat has become something of a local legend, with dozens of onlookers watching the removal process Wednesday:

Even local wildlife has gathered to watch the“Deep Thought”slow removal process. @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/uP4DL2fFni — Adam Roberts (@AdamRobertsMKE) April 23, 2025

Guyer tells WTMJ the weight of the boat when combined with the lingering sand and water inside is likely more than 20,000 pounds, which complicates efforts to remove the vessel.

“Now ​we ​have ​to ​create ​a ​lake ​around ​it ​that’s ​deep ​enough ​to ​float ​it, ​and ​then ​we ​have ​to ​put ​positive ​flotation ​around ​it. ​We’re ​thinking ​this ​morning ​of ​putting ​three ​pontoon ​boats ​or ​some ​kind ​of ​​barges, ​something ​along ​its ​sides ​and ​lash ​it ​down ​so ​that ​they ​will ​help ​to ​take ​some ​of ​that ​weight ​to ​make ​the ​boat ​float ​safe ​enough ​to ​tow ​it ​out ​of ​there,” says Guyer.

He adds in his 45 years of salvage operations, this has been the most difficult task for his crew.

“This ​has gotta ​be ​the ​number ​one. ​We ​hope ​we’d ​never ​have ​one ​worse ​than ​this.”

