RACINE — A suspect is in custody after shots ring out during an armed home invasion in Racine.

The 42-year-old man was still inside the home near Marquette and Hamilton when police arrived. After hearing shots within the home, officers entered and exchanged shots with the suspect, who suffered a minor injury and was taken into custody.

Several children and other adults were inside the home during the invasion; no one else was hurt by the gunfire.

Per standard procedure, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave

