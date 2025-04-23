RACINE — A suspect is in custody after shots ring out during an armed home invasion in Racine.
The 42-year-old man was still inside the home near Marquette and Hamilton when police arrived. After hearing shots within the home, officers entered and exchanged shots with the suspect, who suffered a minor injury and was taken into custody.
Several children and other adults were inside the home during the invasion; no one else was hurt by the gunfire.
Per standard procedure, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave
