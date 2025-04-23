MILWAUKEE, Wis.— After sitting stuck along McKinley Beach since last fall, the boat known as “Deep Thought”, is finally being removed– with help from both decided salvager and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson visited the site Wednesday morning, announcing that an “anonymous donor” has stepped up to cover the cost of removing the vessel. The funding ensures Milwaukee taxpayers won’t be left with the estimated $100,000 bill.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson at Milwuakee Lakefront

“We ​were ​happy ​to ​work ​with ​Jerry ​and ​connect ​some ​of ​those ​dots ​in ​order ​to ​cover ​the ​cost ​to ​remove, ​this ​boat, ​which ​I ​think ​is ​a ​really ​good ​thing, ​ not ​just ​for ​the ​county, ​but ​for ​the ​city, ​which ​means ​that ​no ​taxpayers ​in ​the ​city ​or ​the ​county ​will ​then ​have ​to ​bear ​the ​brunt ​and ​the ​cost ​of ​removing ​it,” Mayor Johnson says.

“I’ve ​already ​had ​the ​opportunity ​to ​touch ​base ​with ​the ​county ​executive. ​He’s ​aware ​and he’s ​very, ​very ​happy, for ​the ​outcome ​that ​we’ve ​achieved here again, ​with ​the ​help ​of ​an ​anonymous ​donor ​and ​the ​efforts ​of ​Jerry ​ and ​his ​crew.”

Deep Thought boat

“I ​always ​talk ​about ​the ​power ​of ​partnerships ​and ​working ​together ​in ​order ​to ​tackle ​the ​biggest ​challenges ​we ​have here ​in ​this ​community. ​This ​has ​been ​a ​big ​challenge. ​I ​mean, ​it’s ​become ​an ​eyesore. ​It’s ​become, ​I ​think, ​a ​spot ​where ​danger ​could ​occur. ​There has ​been ​vandalism ​on ​the ​boat, ​part ​of ​it ​has ​been ​broken ​off, ​there’s ​glass ​that’s ​broken. ​Not ​to ​mention ​the ​environmental ​challenges. ​This ​may ​be ​a ​county ​park, ​but ​it’s ​in ​the ​city ​of ​Milwaukee. ​And ​so ​we ​want ​to ​bring ​that ​collaborative ​approach ​to ​this ​as ​well. ​And ​again, ​an ​anonymous ​donor ​wanted ​ to ​get ​some ​movement ​on ​this ​and ​approached ​me ​ because ​they ​wanted ​to ​see ​some ​action ​here. I ​stepped ​up ​to ​answer ​that ​call ​and ​connected ​the ​dots ​with ​Jerry ​and ​his ​team. ​They’ve ​been ​doing ​really ​remarkable ​work ​trying ​to ​get ​this ​removed ​here ​and, ​and ​that’s ​why ​we’re ​here.”

Deep Thought boat

The boat became stranded last fall, reportedly after its owners ran out of fuel near Milwaukee’s lakefront near McKinley Beach. It has remained stuck ever since, drawing attention and frustration from residents and local leaders.

Milwaukee marine salvager, Jerry Guyer, has been working for months to remove it. Guyer, owner of Silo Marina, has been working for months to remove it. Guyer has already spent around $25,000 of his own money trying to break the boat free. He says now it’s not about money. It’s about finishing the job.

Guyer says, “This ​is ​not ​our ​first ​rodeo, ​if ​I ​can ​use ​that ​expression. Every ​single ​situation ​is ​unique. ​ ​We ​go ​at ​it ​virtually ​a ​day ​at ​a ​time. ​Mother ​Nature ​is ​one ​of ​our ​biggest ​issues. This ​ is ​probably ​the ​fifth ​time ​now ​we ​have ​been ​here ​on ​site, ​pumped ​the ​water ​out ​we ​tried ​to ​pull ​it ​with ​a ​bigger ​boat. ​In ​fact, ​we ​brought ​three ​different ​boats ​to ​try ​to ​pull ​it ​off ​the ​sand. ​But ​the ​amount ​of ​suction ​from ​it ​setting ​there ​in ​the ​sand, ​plus ​the ​tons ​of ​water ​that ​are ​in ​the ​boat, ​along ​with ​potentially ​tons ​of ​sand ​that ​has ​washed ​in ​with ​the ​water, ​make ​it ​quite ​a ​challenge. ​The ​boat ​starts ​out ​as ​15,000 pounds, ​but ​it’s ​probably ​25,000 pounds ​full ​of ​water, ​literally. ​A ​boat ​can’t ​be ​lifted ​out ​of ​the ​water ​from ​a ​crane, ​any ​crane ​in ​Milwaukee. ​If ​the ​boat’s ​full ​of ​water, ​the ​volume ​of ​the ​boat ​exceeds ​most ​cranes ​capacity. ​That’s ​how ​heavy ​all ​that ​water ​is ​inside ​the ​boat, ​plus ​the ​weight ​of ​the ​boat. ​So ​our ​plan ​today, ​as ​you ​see ​the ​barge ​is ​coming ​up ​there. ​ ​ Pontumbo ​is ​pushing ​this ​work ​platform ​which ​we’ve ​installed, a ​big ​block ​so ​that ​we ​can ​put ​a ​winch ​on ​that ​block, ​we ​can ​run ​the ​cable ​into ​the ​bow ​of ​the ​boat. ​We’ve ​already ​got ​straps ​through ​the ​front ​windows. ​And ​we ​will ​put ​a ​tension ​on ​the ​boat ​as ​we’re ​pumping ​the ​water ​out. ​So ​the ​concept ​is ​you ​lighten ​the ​boat. ​We ​also ​have ​an ​air ​compressor ​running. ​That ​pumps ​air ​under ​the ​boat ​to ​hopefully ​break ​the ​suction. ​And ​if ​all ​that ​goes ​well ​and ​Mother ​Nature ​stays ​calm, ​it’ll ​be ​gone ​today. ​If ​not, much ​of ​this ​will ​stay ​on ​site. ​The ​barge ​are ​now ​the ​anchors ​that ​all ​stay ​here ​and ​we’ll ​come ​back ​tomorrow ​morning.”

Deep Thought boat

If weather and lake conditions allow , the full removal could be completed by the end of the day Wednesday– finally putting an end to a lakeside saga that’s lasted for 6 months.