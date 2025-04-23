MILWAUKEE, Wis.— After sitting stuck along McKinley Beach since last fall, the boat known as “Deep Thought”, is finally being removed– with help from both decided salvager and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson visited the site Wednesday morning, announcing that an “anonymous donor” has stepped up to cover the cost of removing the vessel. The funding ensures Milwaukee taxpayers won’t be left with the estimated $100,000 bill.
“We were happy to work with Jerry and connect some of those dots in order to cover the cost to remove, this boat, which I think is a really good thing,
not just for the county, but for the city, which means that no taxpayers in the city or the county will then have to bear the brunt and the cost of removing it,” Mayor Johnson says.
“I’ve already had the opportunity to touch base with the county executive. He’s aware and he’s very, very happy, for the outcome that we’ve achieved here again, with the help of an anonymous donor and the efforts of Jerry
and his crew.”
“I always talk about the power of partnerships and working together in order to tackle the biggest challenges we have here in this community. This has been a big challenge. I mean, it’s become an eyesore. It’s become, I think, a spot where danger could occur. There has been vandalism on the boat, part of it has been broken off, there’s glass that’s broken. Not to mention the environmental challenges. This may be a county park, but it’s in the city of Milwaukee. And so we want to bring that collaborative approach to this as well. And again, an anonymous donor wanted
to get some movement on this and approached me because they wanted to see some action here. I stepped up to answer that call and connected the dots with Jerry and his team. They’ve been doing really remarkable work trying to get this removed here and, and that’s why we’re here.”
The boat became stranded last fall, reportedly after its owners ran out of fuel near Milwaukee’s lakefront near McKinley Beach. It has remained stuck ever since, drawing attention and frustration from residents and local leaders.
Milwaukee marine salvager, Jerry Guyer, has been working for months to remove it. Guyer, owner of Silo Marina, has been working for months to remove it. Guyer has already spent around $25,000 of his own money trying to break the boat free. He says now it’s not about money. It’s about finishing the job.
Guyer says, “This is not our first rodeo, if I can use that expression. Every single situation is unique. We go at it virtually a day at a time. Mother Nature is one of our biggest issues. This
is probably the fifth time now we have been here on site, pumped the water out we tried to pull it with a bigger boat. In fact, we brought three different boats to try to pull it off the sand. But the amount of suction from it setting there in the sand, plus the tons of water that are in the boat, along with potentially tons of sand that has washed in with the water, make it quite a challenge. The boat starts out as 15,000 pounds, but it’s probably 25,000 pounds full of water, literally. A boat can’t be lifted out of the water from a crane, any crane in Milwaukee. If the boat’s full of water, the volume of the boat exceeds most cranes capacity. That’s how heavy all that water is inside the boat, plus the weight of the boat. So our plan today, as you see the barge is coming up there. Pontumbo is pushing this work platform which we’ve installed, a big block so that we can put a winch on that block, we can run the cable into the bow of the boat. We’ve already got straps through the front windows. And we will put a tension on the boat as we’re pumping the water out. So the concept is you lighten the boat. We also have an air compressor running. That pumps air under the boat to hopefully break the suction. And if all that goes well and Mother Nature stays calm, it’ll be gone today. If not, much of this will stay on site. The barge are now the anchors that all stay here and we’ll come back tomorrow morning.”
If weather and lake conditions allow , the full removal could be completed by the end of the day Wednesday– finally putting an end to a lakeside saga that’s lasted for 6 months.