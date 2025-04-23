MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department puts in place a new policy geared toward public safety: amnesty from underage citations during a medical emergency.

The Amnesty Through Responsible Action program goes into effect April 23. The immunity covers both the person who is incapacitated by alcohol and/or drugs as well as the person who calls for help. The caller also must remain with the impaired individual until medical help arrives and cooperate with emergency responders.

Police say the goal is to put safety first. “If you need medical help, don’t let fear of getting a ticket or anything like that stop you from calling for help,” said Lt. Jimmy Imoehl, who helped write the policy. “Our policy is a promise to the public that, if you call for help, it doesn’t matter which officer you get, they will not be writing these tickets.”

The policy is similar to one already in place by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department. The Madison Police policy also prevents someone from being cited for underage drinking if they are a victim of a crime, such as sexual assault or violence.



Madison Police clarify that the policy does not apply police or other emergency responders initiate the response, or for other violations that may be occurring at the same time, including supplying an underage person with alcohol or using a fake identification. Officers will also notify a parent or legal guardian if a person is under 18.