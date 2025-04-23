MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee Public Schools board member already accused of fraud and misconduct now faces new charges.

Aisha Carr is alleged to have filed fraudulent campaign finance reports and misappropriated campaign funds from it for her personal use, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Carr’s reports contained false information regarding campaign account balances and her disbursements related to her run for the MPS District 4 seat, which she held from her election in 2021 until her resignation from the post in May of 2024.

The complaint notes the investigation into campaign finance report fraud came about amid a subsequent investigation that showed Carr allegedly committed FoodShare benefit fraud.

Carr’s campaign finance registration statement claimed the District 4 campaign had a treasurer named “LM” in the complaint, and that a campaign depository account was created at a Wells Fargo bank. But a review of Carr’s bank records showed “LM” never agreed to be treasurer nor signed the form Carr submitted with “LM” as treasurer.

It’s not known when Carr might make a court appearance on the new charges.

Carr was previously charged with lying about living in the district she represented while also receiving payment for her service despite being ineligible per state law.

