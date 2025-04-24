APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton Police arrest a teacher for possession of child pornography. After initially receiving an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the investigation revealed Collin Killoren of Appleton as a primary suspect.

Killoren was a teacher at St. Ignatius Catholic School in Kaukauna. Police say that the investigation has not found any children from the school were harmed.

Killoren was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography without incident on April 23.

The Appleton Police Department urges anyone with information to contact them.