WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Springville, Utah, a man named Brinindune Taylor rescued a woman from the train tracks after he car stalled.

“I just thought maybe I could help her off the tracks, maybe even get her car off,” Taylor told KSL-TV during an interview. “And then the train came.”

Taylor got the woman out of the car just nine seconds before impact.

Thank you Brinindune Taylor for being an EVERYDAY HERO!