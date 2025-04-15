MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating critically missing teenage girl.

Jennah Fausel was last seen at around 3:00PM April 14th near Dr. William Finlayson Street and West Walnut Street in Milwaukee.

Fausel is a 15 year old, white female, standing around 5’6″ feet tall, medium build, with brown eyes, and dark hair.

Fausel was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and white tennis shoes. Police say she should be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

