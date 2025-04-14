MILWAUKEE– The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is facing growing pressure as it works to contain a lead contamination crisis in several Milwaukee Public Schools- now without the help of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
MHD Commissioner Dr. Michael Totoraitis revealed on April 3, during a live appearance on Wisconsin’s Midday News, that his department had only recently learned-via email- that the CDC would no longer be assisting with lead removal and abatement efforts. The federal agency reportedly stepped back due to staffing cuts that dismantled the team assigned to Milwaukee’s lead response.
“This has been an evolving situation and every week something changes,” Dr. Totoraitis says.
“It was a difficult email to see and actually I was quite shocked when I received the email because we were actually meeting internally to
continue planning on the MPS response and then to see that all of our partners at the CDC had been like, oh, it was pretty difficult. At this point we don’t have any Contacts at the CDC for childhood lead poisoning. It’s a pretty stark moment for us in the department to not have someone to reach out to federally. We have our local partners, as well as some national partners at other health departments and local health departments. But this is a pretty unprecedented scenario to not have someone to turn to at the CDC.”
Now, three MPS schools- Starms Discovery Learning Center, LaFollette, and Fernwoord Montessori– remain closed as the city works to safely remove lead hazards. The buildings have been shut down for four weeks, the longest any school remained closed since the lead issue first came to light. Students from those schools have been temporarily relocated.
“So Fernwood is the one that’s furthest along right now,” Dr. Totoraitis explains.
“It’s going on week five of closure which from the town hall briefing that happened last week, the district spoke to just the level of repair that had happened, which was essentially significantly worse off than they had initially anticipated. So we’re ready and ready to go. Once they give us the green light to come in and do the clearance testing, our team’s ready. We have our lab on standby to do the processing of samples. So we really, *really* want to get the kids back in school once it’s safe.”
Families and educators are growing increasingly frustrated. During a recent virtual town hall hosted by MPS, several parents raised concerns about the lack of transparency and the slow pace of cleanup. One parent said that in some classrooms, the attempted cleanup may have actually stirred up lead dust, potentially making the situation worse.
The Milwaukee Health Department’s remediation plan for the lead contamination in public schools focuses on immediate cleaning, long-term monitoring, and better communication with families. After identifying unsafe lead dust levels in at least the 3 buildings currently closed, the department began targeting deep-cleaning and dust sampling.
“From what I understand, it’s going pretty well,” Dr. Totoraitis on the remediation.
“I think there’s just a couple revisions that they’re doing. My understanding is it would be done in the next couple weeks or so. The main thing that we really wanted to focus on with the district was that it was actionable and that we could make sure that it was going to be implemented. As we pointed to for the last four months, the district had a plan. They just hadn’t implemented it. And making sure that the district has a plan that they’re going to follow is the bigger part. And we’re still working with the district and
city leadership to make sure that we can actually support the district long term. And making sure that the district can follow the plan.”
The Health Department has since committed to regular updates on the status of its lead investigations and is now offering free lead screenings for children ages 9 moths to 10 years. Officials say a full “Lead Action Plan” is being developed in partnership with the school district, and inspections across all school buildings are underway. Making sure no more kids test positive for the poisoning is something that stands high on the priority list.
“Thankfully it’s been very low,” Dr. Totoraitis on the children testing positive.
”So we’re really, *really* encouraged by that. We’re
also encouraged by the larger population data for the city to see that parents are bringing their kids to get screened to. Again, there aren’t any additional cases that we have identified at this point which is a really encouraging sign. As we’re again still ramping up the testing, we anticipate finding more cases at this point and then we’re still following up on the complaint based process. So there is at least one additional suspect case that’s been referred to us that we’re investigating now for potential lead poisoning at the school. But at this point it’s been a relatively low number and we hope that it’s still. What school is that suspect? I don’t have that in front of me right now. But it’s a school that we haven’t been in yet.”