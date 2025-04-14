MADISON — The City of Madison’s city clerk has resigned from her post as the Wisconsin Elections Commission investigates nearly 200 absentee ballots that went uncounted during the 2024 presidential election.
Maribeth Witzel-Behl was appointed to in 2006, but had been on administrative leave since March while the City of Madison and WEC investigates how the ballots were left uncounted in courier bags.
“On behalf of City of Madison residents, I want to extend my gratitude to Maribeth for her commitment and dedication to public service,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “Maribeth embodies the motto she brought to the Clerk’s Office: ‘We exist to assist.’ I wish her the very best in future endeavors.”
City Attorney Michael Haas will take the role of Acting City Clerk while also serving as Madison’s city attorney.
