Christian Yelich has been to enough events and speaking engagements to inspire what he wanted out of his own charity event for a third year running.

“I didn’t want to do something where everyone is sat down for a long time,” Yelich told WTMJ this week. “I wanted it to be successful and obviously raise the funds to help out, but make it something that people enjoy and have a lot of fun.”

This year’s edition of the event returns to the Pabst Theater, headlined by a concert from the Goo Goo Dolls. The lineup also features more music from the Nicotine Dolls, and a comedy set from Wisconsin-native Charlie Berens.

Proceeds from the concert benefit three organizations: the Brewers Community Foundation, Visit Milwaukee, and the Live Like Lou Foundation – an organization to help families impacted by ALS.

“A lot of people know someone that’s been affected by ALS, it’s obviously a horrible disease,” Yelich said. “It’s a great foundation and excited to have them as a partner along with the Brewers Community Foundation and Visit Milwaukee.”

As for connecting with the Goo Goo Dolls, Yelich recalled a private team even a few seasons ago when frontman Johnny Rzeznik performed an acoustic set for the Brewers and their families.

“It’s exciting, they are obviously a huge band and are a big reason the event has been successful so far,” Yelich said as the concert returns to the Pabst Theater for a second straight year. “The setup, the feel, how cool [the theater] was, It was a no-brainer to do it there again.”

Yelich understands his role in the Milwaukee community and for a third year in a row, he’s excited to give back with help from his friends. “It’s cool to bring everyone together and bring a bunch of influential people in the city together … and it’s about trying to do good and help out anyway we can.”

You can listen to our full conversation with Christian Yelich below.