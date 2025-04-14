GOLDEN, COLORADO — The CEO of a beer giant with a long connection to Milwaukee plans to retire at the end of the year.

Gavin Hattersley has informed MolsonCoors and the company’s Board of Directors that he intends to retire from the company and as a member of the board by December 31st, 2025.

“We have accomplished so much over the past six years and one thing I’m certain of is that none of it would have been possible without each of the 16,000 people across our business,” said Hattersley in a message to Molson Coors employees Monday. “You built the plans. You brought them to life. You pushed in the right places. You saw what others didn’t. You were willing to take smart risks, to live up to the rich history of our brands while building for an even brighter future. Whether you are on the Leadership Team or are just getting started in your career here, whether you work in the field, in our offices or in a brewery, whether you are in our largest market or our smallest, you are responsible for our success and you are leading Molson Coors to a brighter future.”

Molson Coors says internal and external applicants will be considered for the CEO position.

Hattersley became CEO of Molson Coors in September 2019, and has been in the beer industry for nearly three decades. He began in the beer industry with South African Breweries (SAB) in 1997, and was also heavily involved in the creation of the MillerCoors U.S. joint venture in 2008, serving as the business’s first CFO and later its CEO.

