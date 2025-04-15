STURGEON BAY – Even if you know nothing about the 2011 sandbox video game “Minecraft”, you’ve probably been inundated with videos across social media from screenings of the motion picture adaptation of the game currently playing in theaters across the country.

In particular, one scene has captivated audience of young moviegoers. As Minecraft Steve, played by Jack Black, references a rare character from the game known as a “chicken jockey”, pandemonium often ensues in the theater, with popcorn and drinks sent flying. In a more extreme case, a teen brought in a live chicken to a screening in Provo, Utah.

Now one Wisconsin theater is stepping in to prevent further “chicken jockeying” during their showings of the film. Or at least, prevent the mess that frequently comes with it.

The Sturgeon Bay Cinema Six has taken a drastic measure aiming to keep the peace during screenings of the movie: no concessions for any attendees under 18. Additionally, all those under 18 going to the movie must now be accompanied by a parent.

The decision has prompted mixed reactions from moviegoers commenting on the post. Some say the move is necessary out of respect to theater staff that have to clean up the mess left after the movie, while others argue that ocassional raucous crowds are just a part of the movie theater experience.

The theater’s ownership group tells NBC26 in Green Bay they may reconsider the concessions ban after the fervor around the movie dies down.

