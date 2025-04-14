MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee’s heritage news/talk station, 620 WTMJ, is enhancing its news offerings and doubling down on its political talk.

Starting on Wednesday, April 16th, the station’s morning drive program “Wisconsin’s Morning News” with Vince Vitrano & Erik Bilstad, will air from 6am until 10am. The station’s midday news show, “Wisconsin’s Midday News” with Greg Matzek & Jessica Tighe will air from 12pm until 3pm.

In addition to expanding its news offerings, the station is also expanding its political talk programming. Hosted by Steve Scaffidi & Kristin Brey, the program, “Point Taken”, will air from 10am until noon, Monday through Friday.

“Steve first invited me to come onto his show back in 2020 and we hit it off immediately. He is largely the reason I have a career in radio at all,” Brey said. “After years of being a guest on each other’s shows or a fill in host, I am so excited that we finally have the chance to tussle with the biggest political stories of the day with each other every weekday. We rarely agree but we always have fun and I think that’s the kind of energy that makes good radio and interesting conversations.”

“I’m thrilled to finally be able to work with Kristin on a daily basis. We recently launched our podcast, You Need to Listen, but having two hours with her each weekday morning will offer our fans and listeners a chance to hear our unique perspectives on the news of the day,” said Scaffidi.

Rounding out WTMJ’s weekday lineup will be Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with John Mercure & Julia Fello from 3pm until 6pm, followed by What’s On Tap with Sandy Maxx from 6pm until 8pm. The Upswing, a business-focused show hosted by Jeff Sherman will air on Saturdays & as a weekly podcast.

“We are extremely excited to be evolving our lineup to best serve fans across Wisconsin with trusted and relevant news content that will center around the biggest, most impactful stories each day” Good Karma Brands Milwaukee Market Manager Greg Scalzo said. “Our team is committed to meeting fans where they are with credible information and analysis that they can trust and engage with.”

“We have a lineup full of extremely talented hosts and are excited to continue to showcase their abilities as part of this new lineup,” WTMJ Director of Content Mike Spaulding said. “There’s a desire now more than ever by our fans to be plugged into the current events happening in Wisconsin and across the country and believe this lineup gives us the best opportunity to do that.”

WTMJ is a full service 50,000 watt news station that serves listeners in southeast Wisconsin and throughout the state. In addition to its position on the AM dial, the station also has an FM translator and can be heard on 103.3 FM & streams both live and on demand on the station’s Youtube channel. WTMJ programming can also be found steaming on the station’s mobile app & social media platforms.

WTMJ’s new lineup will debut on Wednesday, April 16th.