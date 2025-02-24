MILWAUKEE — Groove metal pioneers head to Milwaukee this summer.

Pantera will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on August 6th, as part of their 2025 US summer amphitheater tour.

The show will include Swedish heavy metal icons Amon Amarth and an additional guest opener to be announced at a later date.

The show will feature classic members, vocalist Philip H. Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante. The band is also celebrating the lives of late founding members guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul, who died in 2004 and 2018 respectively.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

