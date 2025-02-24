MILWAUKEE — One person is in custody after a car flips onto its roof near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport early Monday.

Police tell WTMJ the rollover happened at approximately 2:33 a.m., on the 4900 block of South Howell Avenue near West Edgerton Avenue. The driver of a vehicle lost control, went over a median and collided with a pole causing the vehicle to roll over.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was arrested for suspicion of OWI.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the rollover.

