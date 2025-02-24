Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Madison: Ukraine supporters gather in Madison to protest administration’s comments.

The war in Ukraine has been going on for three years. It is a fact that Russia’s invasion started the war. Last week, President Donald Trump Lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and falsely suggested Ukraine was responsible for Russia invading the country nearly three years ago to date. Saturday afternoon, approximately100 people gathered at the Capitol steps in what was originally planned as the city’s third annual commemoration of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But Trump’s rhetoric around the conflict, as well as his recent suspension of a program that allowed Ukrainians to flee to the U.S was the focus instead. Ruslana Westerlund, president of the Ukrainian cultural organization Friends of Ukraine-Madison was quoted in the Journal Sentinel as saying the administration indefinitely paused the Uniting for Ukraine program, through which tens of thousands of Ukrainians have come to the U.S. to get away from the war. It is estimated that a few hundred have landed in the Madison area. Multiple speakers urged rally goers to contact their state and federal representatives to voice continued support for Ukraine. That is not only to remind lawmakers what Ukrainians are still fighting for, Westerlund said, but also to “protest against the lies that are being spread through our current president.” Full Story

Neenah: Family of 4 year old who needs a kidney seeks help.

One of a parent’s biggest fears is their child getting seriously ill. A Neenah family is asking the community for help as they face a challenging road ahead for their sick children, one of whom is awaiting a kidney transplant. The Oshkosh Northwestern reported that four of Mark and Mindi Piasecki’s five children have special needs. Their two youngest, four-year-old Isaac and one-year-old Levon, have recently come home from hospital stays for serious conditions. A friend started a Go Fud Me for the Piaseckis in January after they learned Isaac needed a kidney transplant. As of Friday, it’s at just under $3,000 of its $5,500 goal. In addition to the financial help, the family also needs nursing support. Currently, the family has part-time respite support from a family friend and help from a registered nurse for two nights a week, but they qualify for more state-funded help, including 20 hours of private duty nursing daily for Levon’s care. The problem is finding a qualified nurse to take on that job. The Piaseckis’ primary care physician, Dr. Jennifer Frank, said finding at-home nurses to care for children can be especially difficult. Wisconsin Law permits people with some medical conditions that require continuous care to have private duty nursing paid for by the state. Full Story

Kenosha: City names Hometown Hero of the Year.

It’s important to appreciate someone’s contributions whether it be at home, work or in the community. Gary W. Beltoya has been named the City of Kenosha’s 2024 Hometown Hero of the Year. Beltoya, who earlier had been named 2024’s first quarter Hometown Hero, was honored during the Common Council meeting at City Hall on Jan. 22. His selection was announced by the Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission. The commission created the program to identify and recognize worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. Honorees are selected for their personal achievements and positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community. Those honored must be born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha. The Kenosha News reported that Beltoya was a U.S. Army Specialist 5 and served from 1966 through 1968. He has received recognition from State-USIA Recreation Association for his efforts in rape prevention and self-defense seminars. He is active in state and local efforts raising funds to directly help veterans returning from combat with multiple debilitating wounds. Congrats to Gary on this well deserved honor. Full Story