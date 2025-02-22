In the first game since the passing of legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker, the Milwaukee Brewers opened up their spring training schedule with a 8-7 win over the Cincinnati Red.

Vinny Carpa hit a walk off three run home run in the bottom the of the ninth to give the Brewers the win, his second three run home run of the game.

The Reds got out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning off of a TJ Friedel single that scored Noelvi Marte and a Galvin Lux single that scored Jacob Hurtubise and TJ Friedel.

The Reds would add on two more runs stretching their lead to 5-0.

The Brewers would finally get on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning on Vinny Capra’s first three run home run of the day and they would tie it following a two run home run by Ernesto Martinez Jr in the bottom of the seventh.

The Reds would get the lead back in the top of the eighth inning on a two RBI single by PJ Higgins, but Vinny Capra struck again with two outs in the bottom of the ninth with his second three run home run of the day to walk it off for the Brewers and secure the 8-7 win.

Alexander Cornielle picked up the win for the Brewers after a perfect top of the ninth inning.

The Brewers play again on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies. That game can be heard on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee at 2:10 PM.