MADISON — Eight people are looking for a place to stay after an overnight fire early Monday in Madison.

Fire crews were dispatched to the Fisher Taft Apartments just after midnight for a structure fire. Several residents reported they needed assistance evacuating the multi-unit building.

Eight adults and one dog were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is not yet known.

Fire officials did note in a statement the occupant from the apartment unit where the fire originated indicated they did not close their apartment door when evacuating the unit. Officials say if the apartment door had been closed and latched, it would have typically deterred the fire’s spread for at least 20 minutes, protecting the corridor. With the door open, the smoke was able to leave the apartment, fill the corridor, and begin to spread throughout the building.

