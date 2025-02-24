MILWAUKEE — The Hop streetcar will be running a reduced schedule today after a crash Sunday in downtown Milwaukee.
The Department of Public Works says a car that ran a red light hit the front end of the streetcar near the Broadway & Wisconsin station Sunday afternoon.
No injuries have been reported.
The system says reduced service will be provided every 20 minutes to the streetcar stations on the M-Line. The L-Line is also operating its normal schedule, per DPW.
