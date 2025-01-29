MILWAUKEE — Aurora Health Care is ending its health care clinics Walgreens in Wisconsin. The health care provides has been working in 8 communities across the state in partnership with the country’s second-largest pharmacy since 2017.

The closures will primary affect 5 Walgreens locations in the Milwaukee area, and 3 in the Fox Valley, including:

11270 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon

2985 S. Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee

10800 W. Capitol Drive, Wauwatosa

6030 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee

2205 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield

950 S. Koeller St., Oshkosh

2301 S. Oneida St., Ashwaubenon

464 Cardinal Lane, Howard

In a statement to WTMJ:

After careful consideration, Aurora Health Care has made the decision to shift operations and no longer provide care at our Aurora Clinics at Walgreens in Wisconsin, effective Feb. 6, 2025. This allows us to focus on additional ways patients prefer to access care, when and where they need it, including expanded virtual services that provide care within the comfort of their own home, as well as convenient access to urgent care and primary care locations in the community. The eight clinics in Wisconsin are staffed by one to two medical office assistants, along with a few additional employees who support virtual care operations. We are partnering closely with Walgreens to navigate this transition and will support employees by working to find them alternative roles within our organization that best align with their skills and preferences. As always, patients can find a doctor or schedule an appointment using our LiveWell app or online at aurorahealthcare.org.

The closures come after 3 Walgreens stores were closed in the Milwaukee area in 2024. The closures come amid Walgreens plans to close over 1200 stores by 2027, with 500 stores targeted for closure in 2025.