OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Police are searching for 26-year-old Keon Hawthorne after reports that he brandished a weapon at the Target Distribution Center early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 6:10 a.m. at the center located at Valley Road and Summit Avenue. Hawthorne is alleged to have threatened another employee by pointing the gun at them and then fleeing before police arrive.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured, but Hawthorne remains a “person of interest”. He’s described as a 26-year-old African American man.

Anyone with information should contact Lieutenant Brian Cedarwall at 262-567-4401.