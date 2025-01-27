JEFFERSON, Wis. — West Elementary School in Jefferson is closed Monday, January 27 because of a water leak.
Administrators also report issues with the heating system have forced today’s closure. All other schools in the district are open today.
JEFFERSON, Wis. — West Elementary School in Jefferson is closed Monday, January 27 because of a water leak.
Administrators also report issues with the heating system have forced today’s closure. All other schools in the district are open today.
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- West Elementary School in Jefferson is closed Monday, January 27 because of a water leak. Administrators also...Read moreDetails
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. -- Police are searching for 26-year-old Keon Hawthorne after reports that he brandished a weapon at the Target...Read moreDetails
MILWAUKEE -- A 20-year-old is in the hospital after crashing their car into a tree on Milwaukee's southwest side. Milwaukee...Read moreDetails