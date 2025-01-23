MADISON, Wis. — A man is recovering at the hospital after being rescued from the icy waters of Lake Mendota.

The Madison Fire Department was called to Lake Mendota near Picnic Point just before 11 p.m. for a person who fell in the water. The man used his cell phone flashlight as a beacon to help spot him from shore. He was found about three quarters of a mile from the UW Campus Lot 60 boat ramp.

The Lake Rescue Team deployed two team members in exposure suits to rescue the man from the water. Paramedics transported the him to the hospital.

The man told officers he was walking on the ice when he fell through. He was in the water for approximately 20 minutes.