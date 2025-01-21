MILWAUKEE — Two iconic figures of rock — singers/songwriters Billy Idol and Joan Jett — are coming to Milwaukee’s American Family Amphitheater in August as part of the 30-show ‘It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again!’ run.

As announced by Billy Idol on Tuesday morning, the tour will come to Milwaukee on August 31, 2025, with local pre-sale tickets going live on Thursday, January 23 at 9:00 a.m. CST with general ticket sales debuting the next morning at the same time. For ticket information, click here.

Idol announced the tour with a special video, featuring himself, Jett and comedian Matt Rife, which premiered on Tuesday morning alongside the tour announcement. You can view the tour trailer by clicking here.

Later this year, it’s expected that Idol will release a new LP via Dark Horse Records, which he will likely promote and celebrate on the tour. This comes off the 40th anniversary of his second album, “Rebel Yell,” which was met with a Deluxe Expanded Edition release.

Idol is ending the tour with a performance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, a community in southwestern Los Angeles, and is donating five dollars from every ticket sold for that show to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts from the ravaging Southern California Wildfires. He is also planning to personally match the donation accumulated from ticket sales.

