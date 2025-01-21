MADISON, Wis. — A woman is safe after falling into the icy waters of Lake Monona on January 21. The Madison Fire Department’s Lake Rescue Team was called around 7:43 a.m. CST to reports of a woman in the water.

Multiple 911 callers witnessed the person fall through the ice on Lake Monona. Before EMS arrived, two Madison Police officers made their way onto the ice with a paddle board that they found on shore.

They used it to pull the person from the water with assistance from firefighters/EMTs. The woman stated she fell through the ice while she was “ice skating on her shoes.”

The woman was carried to the shore of Lake Monona and taken to the hospital for cold exposure concerns. She was not injured.

This incident occurred not too far from where areas are marked off with buoys to warn of warmer water temperatures. Ice may be less thick and less stable there, and the public is advised to avoid these areas.

