FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Menasha man was taken into custody after setting fire to a building in a crime officials say was motivated by the national TikTok ban.

The 19-year-old suspect set fire to a strip mall at 525 N. Peters Ave. on Sunday, Jan. 19. The mall contained office space leased to U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman, who voted to pass the bill banning TikTok. Officials with the Fond du Lac Police Department said in an online statement, the man admitted to starting the fires because of the social media platform’s ban.

Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said in the statement, “We are relieved that no one was injured, and the office was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Acts of violence, in any form are not tolerated, and we remain committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our community. I am thankful for the swift response of our officers in helping knock down the fire and also locating the suspect of this arson.”

The man is currently in custody at the Fond du Lac County jail and is facing charges, pending review by the county District Attorney’s Office.