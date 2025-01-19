MILWAUKEE — WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx joined TMJ4 News At Noon to pay tribute to legendary broadcaster and entertainer, Bob Uecker.

Sandy was an original Milwaukee Brewers In-Game Host and shared her memories of Ueck’s presence at the ballpark.

Catch up on the reactions, remembrances and stories about Bob Uecker on this WTMJ tribute page.

Watch the video above and revel in Ueck tales in this What’s On Tap podcast below.

Rest in Peace, Mr. Baseball: WTMJ & Wisconsin react to Milwaukee icon Bob Uecker passing away at age 90

