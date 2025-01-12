The 2024 season ended the same way it started for the Green Bay Packers, a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, this time a 22-10 loss.

It was a rough start for the Packers as Keisean Nixon fumbled the opening kickoff after taking a hard hit from former Packers linebacker Oren Burks. The Eagles took over at the Packers 28 yard line and needed just three plays before Jalen Hurts threw an 11 yard touchdown throw to Jahan Dotson to make it 7-0.

The Packers ended up punting on their first two possessions of the game following the fumble and went into half time down 10-0.

After forcing an Eagles punt on their opening possession of the second half the Packers drove 76 yards in 12 plays to get on the board with a field goal to make it 10-3. The Eagles scored a touchdown on their next possession to make it 16 to 3 on a 24 yard throw to Dallas Goedert from Jalen Hurts.

The Packers finally got in the endzone on a Josh Jacobs one yard touchdown run following an incredible 31 yard run to make it 16-10, but that’s the closest the Packers would get as Eagles added two more field goals to get the 22-10 win.

Jordan Love ended the game 20-33 with 212 yards and three interceptions and Josh Jacobs ran for 81 yards on 18 carries.