MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee Director of the Office of Community Wellness & Safety Ashanti Hamilton resigns from his position. He informed Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson that he’s accepted a role in the private sector, and will leave his role in city government in two weeks.

In a statement from Mayor Johnson:

“I appreciate the significant contributions Ashanti has made to city government, both in his current position and in his previous roles as an Alderman and as Milwaukee Common Council President,” Mayor Johnson said. “Under his leadership, the Office of Community Wellness and Safety has been central to the city’s efforts to reduce crime and violence. It is impossible to measure the full impact Ashanti and his team have made, but it is clear their intervention and prevention work has stopped fights, reduced firearm injuries, and contributed to the nearly forty-percent reduction in Milwaukee homicides over the past two years. I wish him well in his next professional venture.”

Hamilton has been been involved in Milwaukee’s local government for over 20 years. He was first elected alderman for District 1 in 2004, and elected Milwaukee Common Council president by unanimous vote in 2016 until 2020. He became Milwaukee’s 4th Black common council president. He resigned from his aldermanic seat in 2022 when he was appointed by Mayor Johnson to lead the then-Office of Violence Prevention.

Hamilton is a graduate of Riverside University High School, earned his bachelor’s degree in English at Marquette University, and his law degree from Thurgood Marshall Law School at Texas Southern University.