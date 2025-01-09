Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Marshfield: These are the most popular baby names for 2024 at Marshfield Clinic.

One of the first and most important decisions a new parent makes for their baby is what to name them. A lot of thought and debate can go into the decision as well as realizing how many people you don’t like and would never want your child sharing their name. Baby names seem to run in cycles, reflecting current trends and pop culture. The Wisconsin Rapids Tribune reported that Marshfield Clinic Health System and Aspirus Health have released the top baby names of 2024. Marshfield Clinic Health System shared information about 2,927 births at its facilities during the 2024 calendar year. Of the 2,927 births, 1,514 were boys and 1,413 were girls. Aspirus Health shared information about 2,911 births. Of those births, 1,484 were boys and 1,427 were girls. At the Marshfield Clinic, the most popular girl names were Olivia, hazel and Charlotte. For boys, the big names were Theodore, Henry and Jackson/Jaxon and Jaxson. Aspirus Health had Evelyn, Charlotte and Violet as the most popular names for girls while Henry, Oliver and Liam topped the list for boys. Full Story

Oshkosh: Menominee Park train and amusement ride eliminated.

For decades, visitors to Menominee Park in Oshkosh have enjoyed all of its attractions, including the zoo and train ride. This year will be different because aging equipment, budget restraints and water access have led Oshkosh officials to discontinue the amusement rides this year. According to the city’s park director, the train — as well as other amusement rides, including kayaks and paddle boat rentals — won’t be available in 2025. Weather and weed growth in the early part of summer limit access to the pond area for water recreation, leading to a short season. And the aging train engine, its tracks and the lack of a secure storage facility for the train have become too cost-prohibitive to maintain. Oshkosh Parks Director Ray Mauer told Fox 11 News “This is something that we’ve been trying to evaluate for the last number of years. As we saw the operation for the train — the cost of that not only for staffing, but upkeep of the train engine itself and repair of train tracks, and other things to keep the operation moving.” According to Mauer, the amusement rides are part of an account that is supposed to be covering its own costs, while also generating some revenue to help pay for other expenses associated with its operation. That simply wasn’t happening. A local teen has started a GoFundMe for the attractions. City officials say they won’t derail any efforts, but in reality a long-term commitment will be needed. Full Story

Sheboygan Falls: Johnsonville Truck driver inducted into Hall of Fame.

Trucking is responsible for most of the overland freight movement in the United States. All those trucks need drivers who log countless miles. Kirk Phillips is an over the road truck driver for Johnsonville, and a team member there since 1981. He has has accumulated 3.1 million miles without an accident, injury or moving violation! His impressive record and safety accomplishments were recognized by the National Private Truck Council’s Driver Hall of Fame during their annual conference. A Johnsonville release stated that he was one of just four drivers who are inducted annually. To qualify, a driver must have driven over 3 million miles, 20 years or 50,000 hours of consecutive driving without a preventable accident. Kirk was hired at Johnsonville to work in the plant, but began driving soon after. In 1995, Kirk became the first driver of Johnsonville’s Big Taste Grill, which was created to celebrate Johnsonville’s 50th anniversary. Kirk was the sole driver for 2.5 years, hauling the 65-ft. grill and cold storage unit to various community, sporting, promotional events, and relief efforts around the country. Congratulations and keep it between the lines. Full Story