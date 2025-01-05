The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Kenosha and Racine counties from Sunday 10:00 p.m. to Monday 2:00 p.m.
Lake-effect snow will bring slippery road conditions to the Monday morning commute.
Blowing and drifting snow is expected in some areas with wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph. Snow accumulations are expected to total 3-6 inches east of I-94 and 1-2 inches in Milwaukee lakeside.
