BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A woman is dead after a mobile home fire in Beaver Dam. The incident happened around 1:45am on January 3rd at the North Hills Mobile Park on Kellom Road just north of the city limits of Beaver Dam.

Fire officials responed to a home fully engulfed in flames. Two vehicles were also burning in the front yard. A 29-year-old man living at the residence was able to escape, but a 29-year-old woman did not make it out and died at the scene. The pets inside the home were also found dead.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded along with other fire agencies to extinguish the fire.

Mobile home fire in Beaver Dam on January 3, 2024. Image courtesy of the Beaver Dam Fire Department.

The cause of this fire is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall.