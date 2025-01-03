WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Mike Johnson won reelection to the House speakership on a first ballot, pushing past GOP hard-right holdouts and buoyed with a nod of support from President-elect Donald Trump.

A collection of hardline Republicans convened in the back of the House chamber during a tense roll call, one by one declining to vote or choosing another lawmaker. In the end, however, Johnson was able to flip two remaining holdouts who switched to support him.

Texas Rep. Keith Self, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman all voted against Johnson during the initial vote. Self and Norman switched their vote to Johnson after speaking with him away from cameras.

A bipartisan committee will escort the speaker-elect to the chair on the dais where the oath of office is administered. The newly installed House is expected to start voting on legislation as soon as Friday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.