News of the mysterious drones seen flying over New Jersey has captured the attention of local UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) operators.

“(The aircrafts in New Jersey) are significantly louder than an average UAV,” Cody Retlich, of Midwest Aerial Productions, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “I’m not 100% they are drones. If they are unmanned, people can operate drones from very large distances away.”

It would be difficult an UAV operator to track these aircrafts, Retlich said.

“They can fly longer distances.”

When asked why drones would be flown at night, Retlich said “there’s a lot of services and surveillance you can do at night better than you can do during the day. We’re talking thermal imaging or surveillance. It is more effective because you don’t have interruptions from the sun.”

ABC's Brad Garrett has thoughts. He joined Wis. Afternoon News on Thursday.

