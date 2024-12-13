Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Manitowoc: Wisconsin Maritime Museum unveils exhibit “Ice Boats: A Wisconsin Tradition”.

An iceboat is a recreational or competition sailing craft supported on metal runners for traveling over ice. One of the runners is steerable. Ice boating began in Europe in the 17th century, but by the 20th century, it had spread to the United States. lake Winnebago and Lake Pepin were the popular spots in Wisconsin for the crafts. Now the Wisconsin Maritime Museum is showcasing ice boats in their newest exhibit, “Ice Boats: A Wisconsin Tradition”. According to a news release quoted in the Sheboygan Press, the exhibit features historic artifacts from the museum’s collection, including pieces of a historic iceboat, a detailed scale model, and a full-size, Wisconsin-built ice sleigh. The exhibit will be on display through late 2025. Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s hours through Memorial Day are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Full Story

Green Lake: Ryan Borgwardt’s wife files for separation.

We wondered the other day if notorious “missing kayaker” of Green Lake could actually return home and resume his life. Turns out, the answer is no! Ryan Borgwardt’s wife is looking to end their marriage. It was only two days ago that Borgwardt returned to the US after faking his death and fleeing to Europe to meet a woman he had been chatting with online. Now, according to the FDL Reporter, Emily Borgwardt filed for an annulment/legal separation in Dodge County Circuit Court following 22 years of marriage. A hearing has been set for April 28. Borgwardt, of Watertown, is facing a possible nine-month prison sentence after being charged with a Class A misdemeanor of obstructing an officer in Green Lake County Circuit Court Dec. 11. According to court documents in the misdemeanor case, Borgwardt “spent a great deal of time researching how to disappear” before staging his death and fleeing the U.S. to the European country of Georgia to meet “an adult female.” This is a story we can’t get enough of. Full Story

Barron: Case of Avian flu hits Barron County turkey Farm.

The other day we were talking to the fabulous Farm Babe pam Jahnke and she said that there hadn’t been a case of Avian flu in Wisconsin since January. Well just like in our last story, it only took two days for the facts to change. Wisconsin agriculture officials confirmed a new case of Avian flu on a commercial turkey farm in Barron County. The virus has continued to circulate in wild birds and domestic poultry across the country since 2022. WPR quotes State Veterinarian Darlene Konkle as saying the affected farm has been quarantined and the poultry flock will be culled to prevent further spread of the disease. She said animal health officials at the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will be investigating how the disease entered the farm. “We do think it’s likely that it was some sort of environmental contact with either droppings or a different avenue, because this virus has been circulating in the Upper Midwest,” Konkle said. There have been no human avian flu infections in Wisconsin. Full Story