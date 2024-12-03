MILWAUKEE— Giving Tuesday is a chance for people to help those in the community that go above and beyond to serve others.

One common way for people to help on Giving Tuesday is by donating to food charities such as Hunger Task Force, Feeding America, and United Way.

Patti Habeck, President & CEO at Feeding America’s Eastern Wisconsin branch talked with WTMJ’s The Upswing about how food insecurity reaches the college level.

“If we can’t make sure that our students, even those that are attending technical colleges or post high school education, have the food that they need, really aren’t going to be successful in getting that next level education,” said Habeck. “We work to support on-campus food pantries and making sure that students are connected to the food resources that they need.”

Hunger Task Force CEO, Matt King says his organization helps grow produce for food pantries in Franklin and creates local partnerships with local grocers and food banks.

“It’s a lot about education. We work with our partners and donors in the food industry to really educate them on the mission and help them to understand our core values and why we are committed to a certain standard on food,” said King.

Beyond supporting food charities, veterans organizations go a long with donations as well.

Dr. Ed Fernandez helps lead the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight for retired veterans and says the organization funds its own private charter flights to Washington D.C. to help honor men and women who served, but were never given a welcome home celebration. Fernandez talked with Wisconsin’s Afternoon News about how the organization is run and operated by volunteers.

“This is a volunteer organization. 97 cents of every dollar that gets donated goes to the mission. And I am blessed to be with an amazing group of people who are volunteers and the board,” said Dr. Fernandez. “The money that is donated is well spent and it being Giving Tuesday, we really encourage the continued support and gratitude to those that have served.”

For those who still don’t know how to give this holiday season, Amy Lindner of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County says a lot of people who have donated this year have been focused on making an impact in their community.

“Donors really want to feel connected to the impact they are having with their own giving,” said Lindner. “Find something in your community that really moves you and a problem you think you can be a part of solving. Any amount of money you give, you are making an impact in those solutions.”