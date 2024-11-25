Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Green Bay: Packers Foundation awards $1.5 million to organizations across Wisconsin.

The packers are doing great things on the field this season. Off the field, the green Bay Packers Foundation is doing great things too. The Foundation awarded $1.5 million in grants this year to 398 civic and charitable organizations across Wisconsin. The Press Gazette reported that this year’s grants focus on the areas of arts and culture, athletics and education. A luncheon recognizing grant recipients was held Thursday in the Lambeau Field Atrium. Speakers included Wilson Jones, chairman of the Green Bay Packers Foundation and Packers alum Dorsey Levens. In 2025, the grants will go toward organizations in the areas of animal welfare, civic and community, environmental, health, and wellness (including drug/alcohol and domestic violence). Full Story

Wisconsin Dells: Wisconsin themed hotel to open in the Dells.

Another hotel will be opening in the Wisconsin Dells next summer with a theme that will hit close to home. The name of the hotel, The Wisconsin Hotel. The Journal Sentinel quoted a press release saying the hotel will ” lean into the state’s heritage in a big way, from architecture and interior design to culinary and event space.” The “Wisconsin” of the hotel will be most evident in its design aesthetic, which will be reminiscent of classic farm structures. The hotel’s restaurant — called Farmer in the Dells — will continue the theme, with seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and a four-story Silo Bar, which will include an open-air rooftop bar with a view of Mirror Lake State Park. The hotel will replace the current Wintergreen Hotel, which will remain open until Jan. 6. The Wisconsin Hotel will open in phases after that, with the entire hotel opening in summer 2025. Full Story

Franklin: SnowGlobe Holiday Festival coming to Franklin.

Christmas lights can be hypnotic. A big display of lights can fill you with joy, the holiday spirit and maybe some envy. Franklin will be the focus of another Christmas lights extravaganza this year. Last year, Enchant Christmas, which bills itself as the world’s largest holiday light event experience, created a giant Christmas light maze at Ballpark Commons in Franklin, at 7035 S. Ballpark Drive. This year’s event is called the SnowGlobe holiday festival and will have a lot of the same elements. The centerpiece of the experience is a maze made from holiday lights. People will make their way through the maze, finding hidden light sculptures along the way. A Christkindlmarket will be set up at the event and children can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event runs Fridays through Sundays from Nov. 22- Dec. 1, then Thursdays through Sundays Dec. 5-22, then daily (except for Christmas Day, Dec. 25) Dec. 23-30. Full Story



