TOWN OF CEDARBURG, Wis. — A 17-year-old male died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

It happened overnight in the Town of Cedarburg on Bridge Rd west of Granville Rd.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager was driving a 2004 silver Honda Accord and speeding. His vehicle left the roadway at Bridge Rd. just west of Granville Rd., then traveled into the ditch and struck a tree line.

A passerby first noticed the crash at 7:40 a.m. — the sheriff’s office estimates it happened around 1:30 a.m. The 17-year-old from the City of Cedarburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash led to a full closure of both directions of Bridge Rd. between Granville Rd. and Westridge Rd. for about five hours Monday.