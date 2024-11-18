MILWAUKEE — A toddler is expected to be ok after being accidentally shot. The 3 year old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police say the incident occurred on November 17 just before 6pm near N. 64th Court and W. Bradley Road. While police believe the shooting was accidental, a 28 year old was taken into custody. Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office.

The Milwaukee Police Department would like to remind gun owners to store firearms safely by utilizing gun locks or securing firearms in a safe.