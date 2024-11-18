GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Police arrest a man after he makes verbal threats at a motel. The incident was resolved around 5:45pm on November 17 at the A-1 Tower Motel at Humboldt Road and University Avenue.

Witnesses called police just before 3pm after they heard the suspect yelling at other people outside of the motel. The suspect was allegedly making threats with a knife in his possessin before going into his room with another person.

Green Bay SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Teams assisted in negotiating a peaceful surrender of the 32-year-old man from Green Bay after a 2-hour standoff. No one was injured, but charges are being referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s office.

Green Bay Police urge anyone with information to contact them at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #24-261139. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.