FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg Police are warning residents of hate-filled flyers found in the city. There have been multiple reports of the concerning flyers in recent weeks, especially distributed to homes in the neighborhood south of McKee Road and surrounding communities.

Police say the flyers are from a group that multiple organizations identify as a hate group. Officers won’t provide specific details or images of the flyer to prevent the spread of the potentially hateful message.

The Fitchburg Police Department is still looking for anyone with information and is requesting that residents with home surveillance video to check their cameras for any footage that might be helpful. Please contact the department at (608)270-4300.