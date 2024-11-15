MILWAUKEE— Cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR is known for saving victims who have suffered from heart attacks.

Oak Creek Battalion Chief Scott Kasten says while performing rescue breaths while also doing chest compressions gives victims a higher chance of survival.

“The American Heart Association found out that giving rescue breaths with drowning victims specifically increased the chances of the individual surviving a cardiac arrest, specifically related to drowning,” said Kasten.

Drowning is the third-leading cause of death from unintentional injury worldwide. The World Health Organization estimates there are about 236,000 deaths due to drowning each year globally. According to the CDC, it’s the number one cause of death for children ages 1-4 years old in the U.S.

Kasten told Wisconsin’s Midday News that performing the new recommended steps for CPR work specifically well when helping anyone that is non-responsive in pools, at the beach and even at home.

“Typically it’s always best to perform chest compressions at 120 beats per minute,” said Kasten. “Kids may think it’s corny, but doing CPR to ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by the Bee Gees still works.”

New guidelines from the American Heart Association recommend that anyone who is unresponsive after being taken out of the water should be treated for CPR.