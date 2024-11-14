MILWAUKEE — Patti the river hippopotamus from the Milwaukee County Zoo has died. Zoo animal care specialists say she was humanely euthanized on November 10 after suffering from severe gastroenteritis.

Patti was born at the Dallas Zoo and came to the Milwaukee County Zoo in 1972. She marked her 55th birthday in February, living over 50 of those years in Milwaukee.

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median life expectancy of any hippo living in human care is 36.7 years.

Zoo officials say that on Saturday, November 9, Patti spent time in the indoor Hippo habitat and pool but by the end of the day, she was “reluctant to move” and appeared “lethargic” once she exited. She continued to decline throughout the night. Patti died surrounded by her animal care team and zookeepers, comforting her to the very end, including rubbing her ears and feet.

Patti the Hippo. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Patti will be fondly remembered as an opinionated and spirited animal. Her offspring, a daughter named Puddles, was born at MCZ and died in 2013 at 37 years old. In her later years, Patti became more engaged with her animal care team and even participated in voluntary blood draws last year. She participated frequently in behind-the-scenes tours, and many guests have video and photos of her opening her mouth, waiting for them to throw food in. Patti loved all kinds of fruit — especially cantaloupe and watermelon — and enjoyed having water sprayed in her mouth. Patti would hold her mouth open for as long as her care team would keep the hose going. When the Dohmen Family Foundation Hippo Haven opened in summer 2020, Patti was reluctant to fully explore her new outdoor habitat. But in the last two years, she finally began going out and enjoying the underwater viewing pool. Patti was very curious and engaged with the public, coming over to the viewing window to watch all the guests — especially little kids. Patti contributed to a number of research projects over the years to help improve knowledge and care of her species. And Patti’s legacy will continue to live on: Biofacts from Patti will be donated to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Forensics Laboratory. The Wildlife Forensics Lab helps build cases that prosecute crimes involving wildlife trafficking. This hippo species is listed by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) as Vulnerable, in part due to threats from poachers and trophy hunters.

The Zoo’s Hippo Haven habitat is currently closed for the season because of colder temperatures, but will reopen in the spring. Visitors will able to see the Zoo’s remaining hippo Happy then. The animal care team says they will continue to monitor Happy, but they expect him to adjust well to Patti’s absence.