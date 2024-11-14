The most storied rivalry in the NFL writes another chapter Sunday at Soldier Field as the Green Bay Packers (6-3) face the Chicago Bears (4-5).

With 52 members of the 53-man roster participating in practice, it’s fair to say the bye week did the Packers a world of good as they look to continue their recent dominance over their NFC North Division rival.

“Splitting up the season as close to in-half as possible – since we’ve got 17-game seasons now – I think it came at a really good time,” ESPN-Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde tells WTMJ.

“You would expect Jordan Love (knee/groin) to be fully healthy or close to it. You would expect Jaire Alexander (knee) to be back to full health.”

But how is the team reacting to the loss of linebacker, Preston Smith who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the bye week? Hear Wilde’s thoughts on the trade and upcoming match-up against the Bears, below.

Packers vs. Bears At A Glance:

All-time, regular season: 106-94-6

All-time, at Chicago (regular season): 53-52-2

Green Bay has won the last ten regular season games played

Coaching Capsules:

Matt LaFleur: 62-30-0, .674; (3-4 postseason); 6th NFL season

Matt Eberflus: 14-29, .326; (0-0 postseason); 3rd NFL season

Head to Head: LaFleur 4-0 vs. Eberflus

vs. Opponent: LaFleur 10-0 vs. Bears; Eberflus 0-4 vs.

Packers

Source: Green Bay Packers Dope Sheet