MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin saw record in-person absentee voting across the state, and Milwaukee County election officials are urging people to keep turning up to vote on Election Day.

Election officials urged people who haven’t voted yet to get to cast their ballots when polls reopen. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said, “Vote tomorrow and don’t let this opportunity to make your voice heard pass you by.” Crowley said he especially hopes to see high turnout from more reluctant voters, “let’s make sure that we’re dragging people out to the polls who may not participate on a consistent basis, because this will be a consequential election.”

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson said turnout is important because the nation is watching the Wisconsin election. “We stand on the shoulders of the great ones, like the late Vel Phillips and Father Groppi and the Commandos. Milwaukians know how to march right onto the ballot box. So let’s show them what we’re made of.”

She encouraged voters to get in line before polls close and stay there until their ballots are cast. Nicholson quoted Congresswoman Gwen Owen, “When you cast your ballot, you’re not just making a choice for yourself. You’re shaping the lives of our youth, uplifting our neighbors and ensuring our older adults are heard and supported. Your vote is your voice and we make our voices count by voting.”

Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson

Milwaukee County Deputy Clerk Stefan Dostanic reached out specifically to younger voters. He said, “Have you noticed, how much money is being spent in ads in other ways to get your votes? Well, that means it’s pretty valuable, right? So you use your vote and vote the way you want. If you’re eligible, of course.”

Milwaukee County Deputy Clerk Stefan Dostanic

Polls open across Wisconsin on Tuesday, November 5, at 7 a.m. Voters can register at the polls with an ID and a piece of mail with their current address and anyone in line before polls close at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.