KENOSHA, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Kenosha County Jail.

A correctional officer found the 38-year-old man from Illinois unresponsive but still breathing in his cell around 1:40am on Sunday, November 3. By the time medical staff arrived, he was no longer breathing. He was pronounced dead around 2:20am.

The inmate had been at the Kenosha County Jail Pretrial Facility since October 12, 2024. The preliminary investigation suggests that the death was not suspicious.