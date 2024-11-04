MILWAUKEE – A crash between a vehicle and a schoolbus has closed down all lanes of 27th Street just north of Howard Avenue near the Milwaukee-Greenfield line this morning.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms to WTMJ that they have received a call about the incident. Lamer’s Bus Lines tells WTMJ they have safety personnel on the scene, but would not confirm how many, if any, children were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Multiple emergency responders, as well as police from both Milwaukee and Greenfield, are on the scene.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.